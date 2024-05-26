Pirates’ support at Orlando grew in 2023-24, but is Riveiro’s future certain?

After winning two domestic cups (the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup) in 2022-23, Pirates fans seemed encouraged to back their club both home and away

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has found it hard to hide his excitement this season whenever anyone mentions the support his side has received in the stands in the 2023-24 campaign, especially at Orlando Stadium...