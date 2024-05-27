1912 — Aubrey Faulkner scores an unbeaten 122 against Australia in a triangular Test tournament in Manchester, but it’s a lost cause with South Africa losing 19 wickets on the day, the second of the match. They were bowled out for 265 and then 95 in the follow-on innings to lose by an innings and 88 runs. Australian spinner Jimmy Matthews took two hat-tricks, one in each innings and both on the same day. Wicketkeeper Tommy Ward was his victim on both occasions.
1978 — Gavan Levenson beats Italian Lorenzo Silva 5 and 3 at Saint-Nom-La-Breteche to win the French amateur golf championship. One down after 27 holes, Levenson won six holes on the trot to secure his victory, which came just two weeks after his countryman, professional golfer Dale Hayes, had won the French Open.
2010 — Morne Morkel takes four wickets as the Proteas beat the West Indies by 67 runs in the third ODI in Roseau to take a 3-0 lead in the five-match series. AB de Villiers’ 70 was the highlight of South Africa's modest innings of 224 all out. But Morkel, Charl Langeveldt (3/30) and Dale Steyn (1/19) ended the home side chase, dismissing them for 157.
Blast from the past: Morne Morkel shines for the Proteas as they beat the West Indies by 67 runs
Today in SA sport history: May 28
Image: Paul Kane/Getty Images
1912 — Aubrey Faulkner scores an unbeaten 122 against Australia in a triangular Test tournament in Manchester, but it’s a lost cause with South Africa losing 19 wickets on the day, the second of the match. They were bowled out for 265 and then 95 in the follow-on innings to lose by an innings and 88 runs. Australian spinner Jimmy Matthews took two hat-tricks, one in each innings and both on the same day. Wicketkeeper Tommy Ward was his victim on both occasions.
1978 — Gavan Levenson beats Italian Lorenzo Silva 5 and 3 at Saint-Nom-La-Breteche to win the French amateur golf championship. One down after 27 holes, Levenson won six holes on the trot to secure his victory, which came just two weeks after his countryman, professional golfer Dale Hayes, had won the French Open.
2010 — Morne Morkel takes four wickets as the Proteas beat the West Indies by 67 runs in the third ODI in Roseau to take a 3-0 lead in the five-match series. AB de Villiers’ 70 was the highlight of South Africa's modest innings of 224 all out. But Morkel, Charl Langeveldt (3/30) and Dale Steyn (1/19) ended the home side chase, dismissing them for 157.
Blast from the past: Morkel leads Proteas’ charge against West Indies
Blast from the past: Bafana beat Colombia 2-1 in a World Cup warm-up match
Blast from the past: Boks down Oz for victory in World Cup kickoff
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos