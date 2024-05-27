Sport

Blast from the past: Morne Morkel shines for the Proteas as they beat the West Indies by 67 runs

Today in SA sport history: May 28

27 May 2024 - 21:12
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Morne Morkel pictured in action against Australia at the WACA in Perth. Morkel took four wickets as the Proteas beat the West Indies by 67 runs in the third ODI in Roseau to take a 3-0 lead in the five-match series on this day in 2010.
Image: Paul Kane/Getty Images
Image: Paul Kane/Getty Images

1912 — Aubrey Faulkner scores an unbeaten 122 against Australia in a triangular Test tournament in Manchester, but it’s a lost cause with South Africa losing 19 wickets on the day, the second of the match. They were bowled out for 265 and then 95 in the follow-on innings to lose by an innings and 88 runs. Australian spinner Jimmy Matthews took two hat-tricks, one in each innings and both on the same day. Wicketkeeper Tommy Ward was his victim on both occasions. 

1978 — Gavan Levenson beats Italian Lorenzo Silva 5 and 3 at Saint-Nom-La-Breteche to win the French amateur golf championship. One down after 27 holes, Levenson won six holes on the trot to secure his victory, which came just two weeks after his countryman, professional golfer Dale Hayes, had won the French Open.

2010 — Morne Morkel takes four wickets as the Proteas beat the West Indies by 67 runs in the third ODI in Roseau to take a 3-0 lead in the five-match series. AB de Villiers’ 70 was the highlight of South Africa's modest innings of 224 all out. But Morkel, Charl Langeveldt (3/30) and Dale Steyn (1/19) ended the home side chase, dismissing them for 157.

