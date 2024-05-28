Blast from the past: Lehlohonolo Ledwaba becomes third South African to win IBF junior-featherweight title
Today in SA sport history: May 29
28 May 2024 - 21:32
1949 — Eric Sturgess and Sheila Summers lift the mixed doubles crown at the French tennis championships in Paris, downing British duo Gerry Oakley and Jean Quertier 6-1 6-1 in the final. Sturgess and Eustace Fannin were beaten in the men’s doubles final by Americans Richard Gonzales and Frank Parker 3-6 8-6 5-7 3-6...
