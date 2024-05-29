Blast from the past: Errol Tobias becomes the first black Springbok

1981 — Errol Tobias becomes the first black Springbok, making his debut at centre against Ireland at Newlands. South Africa won the first Test of the two-match series 23-15, outscoring their opponents three tries to two. Tobias’s midfield partner, Danie Gerber, scored two tries and flank Rob Louw one.
1993 — The South African women’s soccer team play for the first time, thrashing Swaziland 14-0 at Robertsham in front of a crowd of 1,000 fans.
1995 — A largely second-string Springbok side beats Romania 21-8 at Newlands in their second World Cup outing. Stand-in captain Adriaan Richter, playing at eighthman, scored both of SA’s tries. Romania scored one try through flanker Andrei Guranescu.
2009 — The Bulls run in eight tries as they trounce the Chiefs 61-17 at Loftus Versfeld to win the Super 14. Scrumhalf Fourie du Preez and winger Bryan Habana scored two tries each for the home side.
2010 — Hashim Amla scores 129 from 115 deliveries as the Proteas beat the West Indies by seven wickets in the fourth ODI in Roseau to take a 4-0 lead in the five-match series. Chasing 304 for victory, the match went down to the last ball. With the scores level, AB de Villiers (57 not out) had faced three dot balls from Dwayne Bravo before scrambling a single off the final delivery to clinch the win.
2015 — Two weeks after breaking the South African 200m record, Anaso Jobodwana lowers the mark by 0.02 sec to 20.04 as he finishes second in the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene behind Justin Gatlin.
2019 — The Proteas crash to a 104-run defeat against England in their World Cup opener at The Oval. The South African bowlers did well to restrict the home side to 311/8, with Lungi Ngidi taking 3/66 and Imran Tahir and Kagiso Rabada two wickets each. But the batsmen failed to arrive, with only Quinton de Kock (68) and Rassie van der Dussen (50) attempting a challenge as South Africa was dismissed for 207.
Today in SA sport history: May 30
Image: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images
