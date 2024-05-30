LIAM DEL CARME | Provincial bosses and players await the Currie Cup arbitration outcome with bated breath

Sareo and SA Rugby are arguing the local rugby industry will suffer crippling losses if this year's Currie Cup cannot be played

Provincial bosses are still awaiting the fate of this year's Currie Cup with bated breath. A ruling on the stand-off between MyPlayers (the player's representative body) and Sareo (South African Rugby Employers Organisation) is imminent, but provincial bosses are tired of waiting. ..