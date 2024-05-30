Sport

Keo Uncut

MARK KEOHANE | Lions to try storming the Cape fortress again as local rugby hits it big

More than 30,000 will be at the Cape Town Stadium to witness the final round derbies

30 May 2024 - 22:17 By Mark Keohane

South Africa’s derby days make for Super Saturdays in the United Rugby Championship, and this weekend’s final round derbies will again showcase that ‘local is lekker’...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. MARC STRYDOM | Chiefs need to hire a coach with trophy pedigree, and quickly Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Errol Tobias becomes the first black Springbok Sport
  3. Pirates’ support at Orlando grew in 2023-24, but is Riveiro’s future certain? Sport
  4. Clubs close in as Chippa’s Afcon star Nwabali ‘hopes to take step’ in window Sport
  5. Numbers game: the amazing stats behind Sundowns’ record-breaking season Sport

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...