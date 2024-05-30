Proteas hope New York provides conditions for quicks to thrive

South Africa will have a very big part to play in that as they participate in the first Cricket World Cup match to be hosted in New York

Two subcontinent teams, newbies Nepal and the Netherlands, which have become the Proteas’ nemesis at World Cups, stand between Aiden Markram’s side and qualification for the Super Eight phase of the biggest Cricket World Cup to date. ..