Maiden voyage for Stormers in URC knockout rounds
Lions show claws but paucity of clues see them miss out
02 June 2024 - 21:24
The Stormers will play their first ever away match in the knockout rounds of the United Rugby Championship (URC) when they travel to Glasgow for their quarterfinal against the Warriors next Saturday (8.35pm)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.