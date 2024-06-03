Sport

Blast from the past: England stonewall Boks at Loftus in first Test

Today in SA sport history: June 4

03 June 2024 - 21:13
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1994 — England score two tries as they stun the Springboks 32-15 at Loftus Versfeld in the first of a two-Test series. Flyhalf Rob Andrew and flank Ben Clarke went over for the visitors, while South Africa were unable to breach the English defence. Fullback Andre Joubert kicked five penalties...

