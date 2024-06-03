‘Difference not 23 points’: Riveiro gets Pirates ‘cooking’, spicing up SA football
Riveiro's work making Pirates' talented combination competitive, putting up a fight to Downs' dominance, has put the spice back in South African football
03 June 2024 - 21:14
The gap of 23 points does not reflect the genuine margin apart in quality of Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, Bucs coach Jose Riveiro insisted after his team defended their Nedbank Cup trophy beating the Brazilians in a stirring cup final on Saturday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.