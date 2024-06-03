Sport

‘Difference not 23 points’: Riveiro gets Pirates ‘cooking’, spicing up SA football

Riveiro's work making Pirates' talented combination competitive, putting up a fight to Downs' dominance, has put the spice back in South African football

03 June 2024 - 21:14 By Sazi Hadebe and Marc Strydom

The gap of 23 points does not reflect the genuine margin apart in quality of Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, Bucs coach Jose Riveiro insisted after his team defended their Nedbank Cup trophy beating the Brazilians in a stirring cup final on Saturday...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Boks beat Canada in World Cup group match overshadowed by ... Sport
  2. Maiden voyage for Stormers in URC knockout rounds Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | Provincial bosses and players await the Currie Cup arbitration ... Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Bafana beat Colombia 2-1 in a World Cup warm-up match Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Bruce Fordyce wins the first of his nine Comrades crowns Sport

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...