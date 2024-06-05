1949 — Eric Sturgess wins three crowns at the Dutch lawn tennis championships in Noordwijk, in the process downing world No 1 Richard Pancho Gonzales in the men’s singles final. The American had match point in the second set — having won the first 6-2 and leading 5-4 40-30 in the second — but the South African rallied to win 2-6 7-5 6-4. He also won the men’s doubles with countryman Eustace Fannin, beating Gonzales and Felicisimo Ampon, and the mixed doubles with Jacqueline Marcellin.
1981 — Naas Botha lands three drops and a penalty to secure a 12-10 victory for the Springboks over Ireland in the second Test at King’s Park in Durban. Ireland scored the only try of the match through fullback Kevin O’Brien. South Africa won the series 2-0.
1998 — Benni McCarthy scores as Bafana Bafana draw 1-1 with Iceland in their final World Cup warm-up match played near Stuttgart.
2009 — Thembinkosi Fanteni scores in the sixth minute to lead Bafana Bafana to a 1-0 win over Poland at Orlando Stadium in their last preparation match ahead of the Confederation Cup.
2013 — The Proteas are bowled out by India for 305 to lose their ICC Champions Trophy match in Cardiff by 26 runs. Opener Shikhar Dhawan scored 114 off 94 balls to lift India to 331/7. Captain AB de Villiers top-scored for SA with 70.
2022 — Lara Goodall scores 52 off 40 balls to help the South African women reach a 107-run target and win the second T20 against Ireland in Dublin by eight wickets.
Blast from the past: Naas Botha lands three drops and a penalty to secure victory over Ireland
Today in SA sport history: June 6
