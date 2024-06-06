Sport

‘Bafana can beat Nigeria again in Uyo’: history-maker Ramahlwe Mphahlele

Despite challenges Mphahlele believes Broos's team will get a decent result in Uyo

06 June 2024 - 21:41
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter

Ramahlwe Mphahlele remembers the day Bafana Bafana made history by beating Nigeria 2-0 for the first time in a competitive match in June 2017 well...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Ntsundwana strike gives Richards Bay vital first win over Tuks in playoffs Soccer
  2. Ellis says new-look Banyana ‘passed the test perfectly’ in Senegal Soccer
  3. ‘He loves to play football,’ Riveiro says of Pirates’ match-winning sensation ... Soccer
  4. ‘Difference not 23 points’: Riveiro gets Pirates ‘cooking’, spicing up SA ... Sport
  5. Broos believes Bafana can shoot down Super Eagles in Uyo nest Sport

Most read

  1. EP Rugby feud upheaval: acting president reinstated in court ruling Sport
  2. Why Bafana’s games against Nigeria and Zim could be make or break for World Cup Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Naas Botha lands three drops and a penalty to secure ... Sport
  4. Stormers need to be road warriors Sport
  5. ‘Difference not 23 points’: Riveiro gets Pirates ‘cooking’, spicing up SA ... Sport

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...