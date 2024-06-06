Keo Uncut
MARK KEOHANE | A URC semifinal between Bulls and Leinster is the appetiser SA and Ireland deserve
What a precursor that would be to the upcoming two-Test series
06 June 2024 - 21:42
The Bulls will bury Benetton at Loftus in the United Rugby Championship quarterfinal. Ireland’s Leinster will win at home against Ulster. It sets up the match of the tournament a week later, when Leinster travel to Pretoria. ..
