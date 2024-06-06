Proteas’ soft-spoken Baartman makes the ball do the talking in US
Baartman made his World Cup debut against Sri Lanka on Monday and promptly took a wicket with his first ball
06 June 2024 - 21:40
When Ottniel Baartman sat by the side of the Western Hope Cricket Club field in Bridgeton, Oudtshoorn, playing cricket in New York was the last thing on his mind. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.