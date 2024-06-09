Blast from the past: Chester Williams scores record four tries as Springboks beat Samoa

1912 — Dave Nourse scores 13 runs in the first Test against England at Lord’s, and his is the highest score in a dismal innings of 58, which remains South Africa's lowest total at that ground. Nobody else made double figures. England, who didn’t make a bowling change after the innings ended in the 27th over, went on to win the match by an innings and 62 runs, bowling out the visitors for 217 in the second innings two days later.
1947 — Lindsay Tuckett takes five wickets as South Africa bowl out England for 208 in the first Test in Nottingham, a first-innings lead of 325.
1960 — Neil Adcock finishes with five wickets as South Africa bowl out England for 292 in the first Test in Birmingham.
1966 — Sea Cottage, the favourite for the Durban July, is shot in the right hindquarters by a gunman while walking to Durban’s Blue Lagoon beach for a workout. Within seven days the colt, with the bullet still embedded, was back in training. Johnny “Machine Gun” Nel, who worked for gambling club owner John Labuschagne, was later convicted for shooting the horse and sentenced to six years’ imprisonment, with half suspended. Bookmaker Edward Charles “Sonny” Chislett and Labuschagne were suspected co-conspirators, but never convicted of that crime.
1989 — Fransie Badenhorst becomes the first South African boxer to challenge for the IBF junior-featherweight crown, but the South African title-holder is stopped by world champion Fabrice Benichou of France in the fifth round of their bout in Frosione, Italy. Welcome Ncita dethroned Benichou the following year, and Vuyani Bungu, Lehlohonolo Ledwaba and Takalani Ndlovu and Jeffrey Mathebula later held the belt.
1995 — Chester Williams scores a record four tries as the Springboks down Samoa 42-14 in their World Cup quarterfinal at Ellis Park in Johannesburg. Williams, a late inclusion after Pieter Hendricks had been booted out for fighting in the final group match against Canada, was the first South African player to dot down more than three times in a match. Hooker Chris Rossouw and lock Mark Andrews also went over, with Gavin Johnson, on the right wing, converting three tries and adding two penalties.
1997 — The Springboks rout Tonga 74-10 in a one-test in Cape Town, winger Andre Snyman scores three of South Africa's 12 tries.
1999 — The Proteas shine at Edgbaston in Birmingham as they hammer New Zealand in their second Super Six match of the World Cup. Gary Kirsten (82) and Herschelle Gibbs (91) produced an opening partnership of 176, with a rampant Jacques Kallis (53 not out off 36 balls) helping to get the team to 287/5 in their 50 overs. The Kiwis replied with 213/8, captain Stephen Fleming top-scoring with 42. The win ensured South Africa a spot in the semifinals, even with one more match to go against struggling Australia.
2000 — Future Bok captain John Smit makes his debut as South Africa beat Canada 51-18 in East London.
2006 — The Springboks score four tries beating Scotland 36-16 in Durban to take a 1-0 lead in their two-match series. Fullback Percy Montgomery notched up 21 points, scoring one try, two conversions and four penalties.
2010 — Mbulaeni Mulaudzi claims the only Diamond League victory of his career, winning the men’s 800m in New York in 1 min 44.38 sec.
2013 — Ryan McLaren takes four wickets as the Proteas beat Pakistan by 67 runs in their Champions Trophy contest in Birmingham. Hashim Amla scored 81 at the top of the order to help South Africa to 234/9 in their 50 overs.
2017 — Bafana Bafana beat Nigeria in a competitive match for the first time, downing them 2-0 in an African Nations’ Cup qualifier in Uyo. Tokelo Rantie and Percy Tau scored the goals in the second half.
2017 — The Springboks score four tries as they outplay France 37-14 in Pretoria in the first Test of a three-match series.
2019 — When it rains it pours. Desperately needing a win at the World Cup, the Proteas’ hope of gaining full points against the West Indies are washed away by the weather, with only seven-and-a-half overs bowled.
2021 — Akani Simbine wins the 100m at the Roma Golden Gala, crossing the line in 10.08.
2021 — Lungi Ngidi takes 5/19 as South Africa bowl out the West Indies for 97 in the first Test in Gros Islet.
2021 — Evidence Makgopa scores twice as Bafana Bafana beat Uganda 3-2 in a friendly at Orlando Stadium. Bongokuhle Hlongwane netted the third.
