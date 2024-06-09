It’s a crazy, tricky group but Bafana scent rare World Cup chance
South Africa’s growing confidence was displayed again with their 1-1 draw against Nigeria in Uyo on Friday night
09 June 2024 - 21:59
It may be materialising into a ridiculously tricky group and, yes, there are seven matches remaining, but the start to the 2026 World Cup qualifying round-robin stage has left Bafana Bafana with a real opportunity for a rare qualification to the global showpiece...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.