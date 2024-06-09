It’s a crazy, tricky group but Bafana scent rare World Cup chance

South Africa’s growing confidence was displayed again with their 1-1 draw against Nigeria in Uyo on Friday night

It may be materialising into a ridiculously tricky group and, yes, there are seven matches remaining, but the start to the 2026 World Cup qualifying round-robin stage has left Bafana Bafana with a real opportunity for a rare qualification to the global showpiece...