‘Yaya’ Sithole credits Hugo Broos for ‘proving to people I belong in Bafana’
Sithole, 25, nicknamed ‘Yaya’ after legendary Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure, has already contributed immensely to Bafana's World Cup campaign
10 June 2024 - 21:30
Flashing a broad, welcoming smile, Sphephelo Sithole readily admits it took time to convince the critics he was the right player to be fielded alongside Teboho Mokoena in Bafana Bafana's engine room...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.