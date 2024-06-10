‘Yaya’ Sithole credits Hugo Broos for ‘proving to people I belong in Bafana’

Sithole, 25, nicknamed ‘Yaya’ after legendary Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure, has already contributed immensely to Bafana's World Cup campaign

Flashing a broad, welcoming smile, Sphephelo Sithole readily admits it took time to convince the critics he was the right player to be fielded alongside Teboho Mokoena in Bafana Bafana's engine room...