Blast from the past: Terblanche gets Bok career off to a flying start
Today in SA sport history: June 13
12 June 2024 - 21:25
1955 — Opening batsman Jackie McGlew scores his second consecutive half-century as South Africa are bowled out for 148 in their follow-on innings to lose the first Test against England in Nottingham by an innings and five runs. Captain Jack Cheetham was the only other visiting player to make a half-ton in the match...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.