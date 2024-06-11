Get your house in order, EP Rugby warned as Saru calls for emergency elections
Infighting forces Mandela Bay Development Agency to reconsider relations with local union
12 June 2024 - 21:23
SA Rugby has stepped in and advised the troubled EP Rugby Union (EPRU) to hold emergency elections within 21 days to end instability and infighting that has brought the union to its knees...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.