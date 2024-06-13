Blast from the past: Wayde sparkles at Diamond League event to break SA 400m record

Sport

Today in SA sport history: June 14

13 June 2024 - 22:36
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1960 — The batting line-up wilts as SA lose the first Test against England by 100 runs in Birmingham. Roy McLean failed to add to his overnight score of 68 and John Waite scored an unbeaten 56 as the visitors were bowled out for 209...

