Blast from the past: Benni McCarthy nails SA’s first World Cup goal

1929 — Bob Catterall is dismissed for 98 as South Africa and England play to a tame draw in the first Test in Birmingham.
1935 — With no play possible on the final third day, South Africa and England play to a draw in the first Test in Nottingham. South Africa were 17/1 in their follow-on innings, still 147 runs behind. Among the six South African players making their debut in that match was Dudley Nourse, playing 11 years after his father Dave played his final Test.
1998 — Striker Benni McCarthy scores South Africa’s first World Cup goal, netting in the 52nd minute to draw their Group C game against Denmark 1-1 at Stade de Toulouse. Allan Nielsen scored for Denmark in the 12th minute.
2001 — Retief Goosen wins the first of his two US Open golf titles, beating American Mark Brooks in the Monday playoff at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. That was the fourth time this major had been won by a South African and the third it had been done in a playoff. Goosen led, or shared the lead, through all four rounds and missed the chance to wrap it up on the Sunday when he three-putted for bogey from three metres on the final hole. Brooks took an early one shot lead in the playoff but Goosen drew level on the sixth hole. Brooks dropped a shot on the next hole to give Goosen a lead he never relinquished, stretching it to five shots at one stage. The South African finished with two bogeys but still won the playoff by two shots.
2005 — The Springboks draw the first Test against France 30-30 in Durban after replacement scrumhalf Dimitri Yachvili misses a late conversion. Winger Bryan Habana scored two of South Africa's three tries, though the tourists dotted down four times.
2009 — After winning all five of their T20 World group matches, the Proteas fail in the knockout stage, losing by seven runs to eventual champions Pakistan in their semifinal in Nottingham. Only Jacques Kallis (64) and JP Duminy (44 not out) made a major contribution as South Africa ended on 142/5.
2010 — Graeme Smith makes 132 on the opening day of the second Test against the West Indies at Basseterre.
2016 — Centre Damian de Allende scores a late try as the Springboks beat Ireland 32-26 in the second Test in Johannesburg and keep South Africa in the three-match series. Flyhalf Elton Jantjies converted De Allende’s five-pointer, South Africa's fourth of the match, before landing a penalty on the whistle.
2022 — The Stormers fight back to beat the Bulls 18-13 in the final of the United Rugby Championship at Cape Town Stadium. Evan Roos and Andre-Hugo Venter scored tries for the home side with Manie Libbok converting one and adding one penalty and a drop.
Today in SA sport history: June 18
