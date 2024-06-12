Eastern Cape boxing community protests against office closure by BSA
BSA decided to close some of its offices, opting to let them fall under the administration of other provincial managers including in the Eastern Cape
17 June 2024 - 21:11
Boxing stakeholders in the Eastern Cape are up in arms about the decision by Boxing South Africa (BSA) to close its satellite office in Gqeberha to streamline administration in the province...
