SA pilot races against the world — while at home — in new Air Race X format
The first race was staged last year and this year has three races planned, featuring four pilots from across Europe, one in Japan, two in Australia, and Patrick Davidson in South Africa
20 June 2024 - 21:33
Gqeberha-based Patrick Davidson is racing pilots from around the world and he barely has to leave his backyard — thanks to the accuracy of GPS technology...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.