Blast from the past: Stransky drops Boks to World Cup victory
Today in SA sport history: June 24
23 June 2024 - 21:19
1947 — Captain Alan Melville, resuming on 96, scores 117 in the second Test against England at Lord’s, his fourth consecutive Test century in as many innings. But it wasn’t enough to prevent the visitors, out for 327, from following on. ..
