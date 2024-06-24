Blast from the past: Habana doubles up as Boks beat France

1947 — South Africa are bowled out for 252 in their follow-on innings before England score the required 26 runs to win the second Test at Lord’s by 10 wickets for a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.
1955 — Hugh Tayfield takes five wickets as South Africa bowl out England for 353 in the second Test at Lord’s, leaving themselves a target of 183 runs to win.
1960 — The Springboks open their home series against New Zealand with a 13-0 victory at Ellis Park in Johannesburg. Wing Hennie van Zyl scores both tries for the home team, with captain Roy Dryburgh converting one try and scrumhalf Dick Lockyear adding the other conversion and a penalty. That’s only the second time the All Blacks have lost to the Boks without scoring a point, but it’s also the last.
1977 — Kork Ballington wins the 350cc race at the Dutch Grand Prix at the Circuit van Drenthe in Assen, becoming the second South African rider to win a race in the world championship after Alan North’s victory in Italy the previous month.
2000 — Helen Davies scores 47 off 53 balls as the Proteas, needing 204, score their first ODI victory over England, winning the third contest in Canterbury by one wicket with two balls remaining to pull back to 1-2 in the five-match series.
2005 — Vuyani Bungu engages in his final bout, losing his marginal IBO featherweight title on points to Thomas Mashaba in East London. Bungu, who defended his IBF junior-featherweight crown 13 times from 1994 to 1999, was a shadow of his former self and the silence of his hometown fans as the scores were read out confirmed the decision of the judges.
2005 — Bryan Habana scores two tries as the Springboks beat France 27-13 in Port Elizabeth (today Gqeberha) to win the two-match series 2-0. Centre Jean de Villiers scored South Africa's third try and fullback Percy Montgomery converted all three and added two conversions.
2009 — Substitute Daniel Alves curls in a free kick in the 87th minute as Brazil beat Bafana Bafana 1-0 in their Confederations Cup semifinal at Ellis Park.
2016 — Wing JP Pietersen scores South Africa's only try as the Springboks edge Ireland 19-13 in Port Elizabeth, now Gqeberha, to win the three-match series 2-1.
2017 — Dane Paterson takes 4/32, but the Proteas, requiring 182, lose the final third T20 against England in Cardiff by 19 runs to go down 1-2 in the series. Wicketkeeper Mangaliso Mosehle top-scored with 36 off 22 deliveries.
2017 — Lizelle Lee scores 60 as the South African women’s cricket team beat Pakistan by three wickets in their opening World Cup group match in Leicester.
Blast from the past: Habana doubles up as Boks beat France
Today in SA sport history: June 25
Image: Gallor Images/Tertius Pickard
