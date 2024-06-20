Sport

Kaizer Chiefs need experienced heads to guide young stars: ‘Tso’ Vilakazi

Ex-Bafana Bafana star laments SA’s tendency to overlook players in their thirties

24 June 2024 - 22:06 By ANATHI WULUSHE

Former Bafana Bafana player Benedict “Tso” Vilakazi believes that to revive Kaizer Chiefs, the team needs to add one or two experienced players in the upcoming transfer window...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Courage helped Highbury gain promotion, win ABC Motsepe League Sport
  2. Franco Smith’s coaching credentials continue to soar Sport
  3. Nabi will need personnel upgrade if signed by Kaizer Chiefs: Lucas Radebe Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Stransky drops Boks to World Cup victory Sport
  5. SA pilot races against the world — while at home — in new Air Race X format Sport

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...