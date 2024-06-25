Sport

Blast from the past: Thobela tames the Tiger at Sun City

Today in SA sport history: June 26

25 June 2024 - 21:22
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1937 — The beginning of something special. The Springboks play their first of five Tests of their tour of Australia and New Zealand. They kick off in Sydney in their first-ever away match against the Wallabies, and narrowly beat the home side 9-5, with tries by flanker Ebbo Bastard and lock Ferdie Bergh. Fullback Gerry Brand added a penalty. Australian captain Cyril Towers scored all his team’s points, converting his own try...

