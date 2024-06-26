Blast from the past : Temba Bavuma shines for the Proteas as they beat the West Indies

1955 — South Africa are bowled out for 111 to lose the second Test at Lord’s by 71 runs, going down 0-2 in the five-match series.
1960 — South Africa are bowled out for 137 in their follow-on innings to lose the second Test at Lord’s by an innings and 73 runs, slipping to 0-2 down in the five-match series.
1968 — Bruce Dalling finishes second out of nearly 50 entrants in the third edition of the international Plymouth-to-Newport solo yacht race, a 3,000-mile adventure across the North Atlantic. Sailing the 50-foot ketch Voortrekker, Dalling took 26 days 13 hours 42 minutes to make the journey, ending 17 hours behind the winner, Geoffrey Williams of Britain. Dalling endured a storm he described as the worst he'd ever seen. His main boom sheared away from the mast and water flooded his generator which forced him into radio silence. Dalling was honoured at a black-tie event thrown by the Johannesburg mayor at the city hall, where he cut short his speech saying: “I want to do some serious drinking.”
1998 — The Springboks score their biggest victory over Wales to date, hammering them 96-13 at Loftus Versfeld. Left wing Pieter “Slap Chips” Rossouw scored three of South Africa’s 15 tries. Welsh flyhalf Arwel Thomas scored all his team’s points, including a try.
2009 — South Africa fight back from 5-16 down against the British and Irish Lions to win the second Test 28-25, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The turnaround came after flank Heinrich Brussow and flyhalf Morne Steyn came onto the field. The Springboks won the try count 3-1, but it was Steyn’s penalty conversion on the hooter that secured the triumph.
2021 — Temba Bavuma scores 46 as the Proteas, on 166/7, beat the West Indies by 16 runs in the second T20 in St George’s. Kagiso Rabada took 3/37 and George Linde 2/19.
2022 — Marizanne Kapp scores 150 as the South African women’s team is bowled out for 284 on the first day of a one-off Test against England in Taunton.
Today in SA sport history: June 27
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
