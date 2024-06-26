Sport

Dingaan’s revenge: the day Thobela tamed The Tiger

South Africans rejoiced when the beloved 'Rose of Soweto' defeated Lopez

26 June 2024 - 21:29

Veteran boxing writer Ron Jackson has reminisced about the hugely billed rematch between Dingaan Thobela and Tony Lopez 31 years ago almost to the day at Sun City Superbowl in North West Province, then known as Bophuthatswana...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Markram’s tactical leadership allows Proteas to bloom Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Thobela tames the Tiger at Sun City Sport
  3. Franco Smith’s coaching credentials continue to soar Sport
  4. Kaizer Chiefs need experienced heads to guide young stars: ‘Tso’ Vilakazi Sport
  5. Courage helped Highbury gain promotion, win ABC Motsepe League Sport

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...