Sport

Playing it forward is KZN-born midfielder's dream

Cape Town City midfielder Thabo Nodada hosts an annual soccer tournament to give back to his community

26 June 2024 - 21:28 By Sisanda Mgojo

Footballer Wanga Mbuyazwe idolises Cape Town City midfielder Thabo Nodada...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Markram’s tactical leadership allows Proteas to bloom Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Thobela tames the Tiger at Sun City Sport
  3. Franco Smith’s coaching credentials continue to soar Sport
  4. Kaizer Chiefs need experienced heads to guide young stars: ‘Tso’ Vilakazi Sport
  5. Courage helped Highbury gain promotion, win ABC Motsepe League Sport

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...