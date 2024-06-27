Eastern Cape boxer Yanga Sigqibo finally gets world title shot
Fighter needs to win the bout on August 3 against Ricardo Malajika for his career to progress
27 June 2024 - 21:22
East London boxing trainer Thembani Gopheni will become the first mentor to have two world champions in his stable if his charge Yanga Sigqibo dethrones IBO junior bantamweight champion Ricardo Malajika on August 3...
