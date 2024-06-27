Sport

MARK KEOHANE | Why the most experienced Bok match 23 must be fielded against Ireland

This is a Test series the Boks want to win and must win

27 June 2024 - 21:23 By MARK KEOHANE

It is that favourite week in every South African rugby supporter’s year when we all get to play national selector in debating the makeup of the first Springboks match 23 for the international season...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Playing it forward is KZN-born midfielder's dream Sport
  2. Eastern Cape boxer Yanga Sigqibo finally gets world title shot Sport
  3. Jansen sets the tone for Proteas’ potent bowling unit Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | Why the most experienced Bok match 23 must be fielded against ... Sport
  5. Markram’s tactical leadership allows Proteas to bloom Sport

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...