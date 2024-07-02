Sport

Rassie on why he chose Feinberg-Mngomezulu ahead of Libbok for Irish Test

Eben Etzebeth said he is expecting a tough battle from the Irish, who have dominated the Springboks in their last few meetings

02 July 2024 - 21:30
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter

The versatility of rising star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu earned him the nod ahead of Manie Libbok in the Springbok squad for the Incoming Test Series match against Ireland at Loftus on Saturday. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Bumrah or bust... Proteas didn't choke Sport
  2. Court cases imminent for new boxing board unless they resolve issues with ... Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Why the most experienced Bok match 23 must be fielded against ... Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Freitag floats to world championship gold in Paris Sport
  5. Maswanganyi has great potential, must up consistency: Thabo Mngomeni Sport

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...