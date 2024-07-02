Rassie on why he chose Feinberg-Mngomezulu ahead of Libbok for Irish Test
Eben Etzebeth said he is expecting a tough battle from the Irish, who have dominated the Springboks in their last few meetings
02 July 2024 - 21:30
The versatility of rising star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu earned him the nod ahead of Manie Libbok in the Springbok squad for the Incoming Test Series match against Ireland at Loftus on Saturday. ..
