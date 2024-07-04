MARK KEOHANE | Rassie Erasmus knows what he’s up against and it shows
The Boks are gearing up to confront the Irish thorn in their side in Pretoria this Saturday
04 July 2024 - 21:24
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has shown Andy Farrell’s Ireland the utmost respect and paid the visitors the greatest compliment in picking a near replica of the World Cup final starting XV for Saturday’s blockbuster at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria...
