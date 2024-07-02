Sport

Sunny Edwards lurks in background for Sivenathi Nontshinga's title

Edwards, who surrendered his own IBF flyweight crown to Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez in a unification clash in December, has been chasing a match against Nontshinga

04 July 2024 - 21:24 By MESULI ZIFO

IBF junior-flyweight champion Sivenathi Nontshinga might be scheduled to defend his crown against another opponent, but his fight with Sunny Edwards refuses to go away, as the Englishman keeps stoking the fires...

