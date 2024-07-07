Rassie sees good and bad in Bok win
World champions underline their status but they know Ireland will come back harder
07 July 2024 - 21:38
Though they secured initial bragging rights in their two-Test series against Ireland, the Springboks need no reminding a higher standard will be required for their status as the best team on the planet to fully echo around the rugby world...
