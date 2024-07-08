Sport

Proteas fast bowlers to be carefully managed as packed calendar puts strain on coaches

Proteas coaches are faced with the realities of a schedule in which it is impractical and simply naive to try to prioritise one format of the game over another

08 July 2024 - 22:16
Stuart Hess Sports reporter

Resting a player like Marco Jansen from a Test series at the start of a crucial run of matches in that format is not a decision based on prioritising limited overs matches and T20 Leagues over Test cricket, says Proteas red ball coach Shukri Conrad. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Bafana strike gold against Mexico in LA Sport
  2. Olympic blasts! Tatjana Schoenmaker claims the breaststroke double at the World ... Sport
  3. Rassie sees good and bad in Bok win Sport
  4. Rassie on why he chose Feinberg-Mngomezulu ahead of Libbok for Irish Test Sport
  5. MARK KEOHANE | Rassie Erasmus knows what he’s up against and it shows Sport

Latest Videos

'If we continue like this, we can kiss power goodbye' -Fikile Mbalula
Durban July 2024: Ride the Wave