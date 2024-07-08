Proteas fast bowlers to be carefully managed as packed calendar puts strain on coaches

Proteas coaches are faced with the realities of a schedule in which it is impractical and simply naive to try to prioritise one format of the game over another

Resting a player like Marco Jansen from a Test series at the start of a crucial run of matches in that format is not a decision based on prioritising limited overs matches and T20 Leagues over Test cricket, says Proteas red ball coach Shukri Conrad. ..