Sport

Bok hero Willie closes in on 100th Test cap

34-year-old fullback puts to bed talk of retirement

10 July 2024 - 21:31 By George Byron
George Byron Rugby writer

Evergreen Springbok fullback Willie le Roux has no immediate plans to call time on his illustrious career as he closes in on a landmark milestone of 100 Test caps...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Olympic blasts!: Akani Simbine’s run of 18 victories in a row comes to an end ... Sport
  2. Much to ponder for Boks and Ireland ahead of Durban Test Sport
  3. Olympic blasts!: Anaso Jobodwana lands the World Student Games sprint double Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Bafana strike gold against Mexico in LA Sport
  5. Proteas fast bowlers to be carefully managed as packed calendar puts strain on ... Sport

Latest Videos

'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win
The A-List Explainer: Durban July 2024