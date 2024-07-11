Blast from the past: Januarie solo try eases Springbok pain in Dunedin

Sport

Today in SA sport history: July 12

11 July 2024 - 21:31
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1955 — Peter Heine finishes with five wickets as England are bowled out for 381 before the South African batsmen nervously chase down the 145-run target to win the third Test by three wickets to score the country’s first victory in Manchester and reduce their deficit in the five-match series to 1-2. ..

