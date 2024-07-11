Sport

LIAM DEL CARME | Boks’ substitutes split is within the laws and without mercy

The selection strategy is only made possible by surfeit depth in those positions

11 July 2024 - 21:32
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

Instead of “getting with the programme”, those who bemoan the deployment of a forward-heavy substitutes bench will continue to lose ground to the Springboks...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Ireland saw new Bok attack coming Rugby
  2. Nine Boks set for Currie Cup duty Rugby
  3. Record breaking pair took a while to bloom Rugby

Most read

  1. Olympic blasts!: Jacques Freitag wins the high jump at Golden League meet in ... Sport
  2. Blast from the past: SA soccer team smashed 3-0 by Zambia in African Nations’ ... Sport
  3. Olympic blasts!: Anaso Jobodwana lands the World Student Games sprint double Sport
  4. Olympic blasts!: Akani Simbine’s run of 18 victories in a row comes to an end ... Sport
  5. Bok hero Willie closes in on 100th Test cap Sport

Latest Videos

‘We want to win everything’: midfielder Aubrey Modiba as he reflects on life at ...
Lerato Kganyago shares a glimpse of massive diamond ring from her husband