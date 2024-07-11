Sport

Games history

Olympic blasts! : Red faces as Durban track found to be four feet short

Today in Olympic history: July 12

11 July 2024 - 21:31
David Isaacson Sports reporter
A torn Olympic flag waves at Medal Plaza on February 6 2022 in Beijing, China. Athletics officials in Durban got the fundamentals wrong back in 1920.
A torn Olympic flag waves at Medal Plaza on February 6 2022 in Beijing, China. Athletics officials in Durban got the fundamentals wrong back in 1920.
Image: David Ramos/Getty

1920 — South African athletics bosses have been embarrassing themselves for more than a century. Visiting New Zealand sprinter George Davidson clocked 10 seconds exactly in the 100 yards in Durban, the day after stepping off the boat. It was regarded as an impressive effort, but when the track was checked officially, it was found to be four feet short. Davidson was eliminated in the second round of competition at the Olympics that year.

