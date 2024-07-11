Games history
Olympic blasts! : Red faces as Durban track found to be four feet short
Today in Olympic history: July 12
1920 — South African athletics bosses have been embarrassing themselves for more than a century. Visiting New Zealand sprinter George Davidson clocked 10 seconds exactly in the 100 yards in Durban, the day after stepping off the boat. It was regarded as an impressive effort, but when the track was checked officially, it was found to be four feet short. Davidson was eliminated in the second round of competition at the Olympics that year.
