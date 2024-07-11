Richards Bay chairman Jomo Biyela plotting to upset the PSL apple cart
The club has signed a sponsorship worth R100m from Phakwe Gas for the next three years
11 July 2024 - 21:32
Richards Bay FC chairman Sifiso 'Jomo' Biyela is a classic story of a local boy who came good. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.