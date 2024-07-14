Sport

Olympic Blasts!: Kevin Anderson loses to Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon final

Today in Olympic history: July 15

14 July 2024 - 21:24
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Kevin Anderson (pictured) plays in the Wimbledon men’s final in 2018, but is beaten in straight sets by Novak Djokovic.
Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

2001 — Rowers Don Cech and Ramon Di Clemente scoop South Africa's first-ever World Cup gold, winning the men’s coxless pair race at the fourth and final event of the season in Munich. They were more than three seconds ahead of Romania. Egypt was third. The previous month Cech and Di Clemente won the nation’s first Word Cup medal, a bronze. In 2004 they won South Africa’s first Olympic rowing medal. 

2018 — Kevin Anderson plays in the Wimbledon men’s final, but is beaten in straight sets by Novak Djokovic, going down 2-6 2-6 6-7 (3). Anderson, who had played some marathon matches to get to the final, was unable to convert any of the five set points in the third set. Anderson beat defending champion Roger Federer in the quarterfinals, coming back from two sets down to win 6-2 6-7 7-5 6-4 13-11.

