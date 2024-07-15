Sport

Euros showed international football is getting younger, Bafana Bafana is falling behind

The current Bafana Bafana squad is ageing, which is going to provide a serious headache for coach Hugo Broos

15 July 2024 - 22:56
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter

After the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, I made an observation that major football tournaments of the future are going to get younger and younger. ..

