Olympic Blasts! : Simbine, Van Niekerk sparkle at Diamond League meet in Poland

Today in Olympic history: July 16

15 July 2024 - 22:56
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Wayde van Niekerk in action at Ruimsig Athletics Stadium in 2021.
RAPID Wayde van Niekerk in action at Ruimsig Athletics Stadium in 2021.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

2017 — Ruswahl Samaai touches down at 8.35m to win the long jump at the Diamond League meet in Rabat, edging American Jarrion Lawson by 2cm.

2023 — Akani Simbine wins the 100m at the Diamond League meet in Chorzow, Poland, crossing the line in 9.97 to hand American world champion Fred Kerley his first defeat in more than a year. Wayde van Niekerk was first in the 400m, clocking 44.08, his fastest time since injuring his right knee in 2017.

