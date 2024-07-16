Sport

Games history

Olympic Blasts!: Boycott protesting New Zealand’s rugby tour of SA looms over 1976 Montreal Olympics

Today in Olympic history: July 17

16 July 2024 - 21:14
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1960 — Sewsunker “Papwa” Sewgolum retains his Dutch Open title by three strokes with an overall 280 at Eindhovensche in Eindhoven. Runner-up by three shots was countryman Denis Hutchinson...

