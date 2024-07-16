Samkelo Cele's NBA hoop dreams come alive in Las Vegas
The 10-day Summer League event is an elevated trial for newly drafted players and players from outside the US to display their skills
16 July 2024 - 21:15
Though Samkelo Cele didn’t play one second of the New York Knicks’ opening Summer League game against the Charlotte Hornets last Saturday, just being courtside in a Knicks uniform is a major accomplishment. ..
