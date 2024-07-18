LIAM DEL CARME | Springboks face different opponent as they face Portugal this weekend

The task facing the Springboks in Bloemfontein on Saturday will be vastly different from the one they faced over the last two Saturdays.

They had to staunchly defend their credentials as the number-one ranked team in the world against the number two.

Ireland have proved a real thorn in the Boks’ flesh with the World Champions winning just one of their last five clashes.

This is no fluke. Ireland boast one of the most professional set-ups of all national federations, one in which they fully harness the talent at their disposal.

The team the Springboks face this week has to fish from a limited pool. Soccer-mad Portugal made waves at last year's Rugby World Cup when their energetic and adventurous playing style won them many admirers.

Unlike Ireland, whose players emerge from a carefully constructed pathway, Os Lobos, or the Wolves, assemble their squad from disparate walks of life.

The touring team consists of a handful of full-time professionals who mostly ply their trade in France, but by and large the team has been assembled from the semi-pro and amateur ranks.

Their squad is partly made up of lawyers, architects, labourers, technicians, students and the like. This invokes memories of the makeup of the Springbok team in the first four years after the end of isolation.