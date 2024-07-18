Sport

Games history

Olympic Blasts!: 1980 Olympics in Moscow boycotted over Soviet invasion of Afghanistan

Today in Olympic history: July 19

18 July 2024 - 22:55
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1908 — Charles Hefferon is the first South African to finish fourth at an Olympics, an unfortunate result that has afflicted the nation at every Games it has competed at up until and including Tokyo 2020. Hefferon missed the podium in the five miles event by less than seven seconds, failing to hold on after taking the lead with two laps to go. But he had the consolation of winning a marathon medal five days later...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Samkelo Cele's NBA hoop dreams come alive in Las Vegas Sport
  2. Olympic Blasts!: Penny Heyns completes a world record frenzy Sport
  3. Olympic Blasts!: Simbine, Van Niekerk sparkle at Diamond League meet in Poland Sport
  4. The second coming of Lukhanyo Am Sport
  5. Euros showed international football is getting younger, Bafana Bafana is ... Sport

Latest Videos

'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa
Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala laid to rest