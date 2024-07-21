Sport

Akani Simbine soars into exclusive sprint club aiming for Olympic gold

Simbine dipped under 9.90 sec for only the third time in his career at the Diamond League meet in London, clocking 9.86 sec to finish second behind world champion Noah Lyles

21 July 2024 - 21:30 By David Isaacson in London

Akani Simbine flew into an exclusive sprinting club at the weekend and then declared he was looking to win what he believes will be a “super open” Olympic 100m contest...

