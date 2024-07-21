Akani Simbine soars into exclusive sprint club aiming for Olympic gold
Simbine dipped under 9.90 sec for only the third time in his career at the Diamond League meet in London, clocking 9.86 sec to finish second behind world champion Noah Lyles
21 July 2024 - 21:30
Akani Simbine flew into an exclusive sprinting club at the weekend and then declared he was looking to win what he believes will be a “super open” Olympic 100m contest...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.